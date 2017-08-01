Support the news

Analyst: Under National Emergency, President Has Greater Freedom To Deploy Responses To Opioid Crisis05:10Download

Play
August 01, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly, after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA headquarters in Arlington, Va. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
A reporter holds up an example of the amount of fentanyl that can be deadly, after a news conference about deaths from fentanyl exposure, at DEA headquarters in Arlington, Va. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

A preliminary report issued Monday by a presidential commission calls for a national emergency declaration due to the opioid epidemic.

Dr. Bertha Madras, of McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School, joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on August 1, 2017.

Related:

Deborah Becker Twitter Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from CommonHealth

Support the news