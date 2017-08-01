CommonHealth
Analyst: Under National Emergency, President Has Greater Freedom To Deploy Responses To Opioid Crisis05:10Play
A preliminary report issued Monday by a presidential commission calls for a national emergency declaration due to the opioid epidemic.
Dr. Bertha Madras, of McLean Hospital and Harvard Medical School, joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on August 1, 2017.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
