Fired Google Engineer Suggests Women Don't Pursue Tech Due To Their Biology

Recently, a senior engineer at Google penned a ten page internal memo critiquing the tech companies efforts to diversify it's workforce.

In his memo, James Damore argued that women are less likely to pursue jobs in the tech industry, in part due to their biological makeup. He also suggested Google fosters an environment that silences conservatives points of view.

On Monday, Google fired Damore and sent an email to it's employees. In the email, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, said Damore was free to offer a dissenting point of view but violated the companies code of conduct with his memo.

Guest

Colleen Ammerman, Director of Harvard Business School's Gender Initiative. She tweets @colleenammerman