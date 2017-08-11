CommonHealth
Expert: Trump Declaration Of National Emergency May Free Up Funding, Resources To Tackle Opioid Crisis04:57Play
Many addiction experts say it is still not clear what exactly it will mean that President Trump declared Thursday that the opioid epidemic is a "national emergency."
Dr. Andrew Kolodny, co-director of opioid policy research at Brandeis University's Heller School, joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on August 11, 2017.
Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.
