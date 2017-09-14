CommonHealth
$115M Gift, Biggest Ever To Boston University, Backs Life Sciences, Engineering
This from BU Today:
With a powerful boost from the largest gift in its history, Boston University on Thursday officially opened the Rajen Kilachand Center for Integrated Life Sciences & Engineering, a state-of-the-art research facility that brings together life scientists, engineers, and physicians from the Medical Campus and Charles River Campus and promises to speed life-changing developments in the fields of human health, environment, and energy.
The nine-story, 170,000-square-foot building at 610 Commonwealth Avenue represents an investment of a quarter of a billion dollars — a $135 million construction commitment from BU and a $115 million gift from Rajen Kilachand. The BU trustee designated $15 million to support construction of the center and $100 million for an endowment to support research at the intersection of engineering and the life sciences.
More on the gift and the new building here.
