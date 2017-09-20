Support the news

Harvard Prof Says Mass. Would Be One Of States Hardest Hit If Graham-Cassidy Bill Passes05:32Download

Play
September 20, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

Gov. Charlie Baker and nine other governors have asked U.S. Senate leaders to reject the GOP's latest proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act: the so-called "Graham-Cassidy" bill. John McDonough, professor of public health practice at the Department of Health Policy and Management at Harvard, joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on September 20, 2017.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from CommonHealth

Support the news