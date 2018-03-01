Support the news

The State's Health Secretary On What The MassHealth Restructuring Means05:07
March 01, 2018
The Baker administration is launching an overhaul of MassHealth, the health insurance program that covers more than one in five state residents. Most MassHealth members will join one of 17 so-called accountable care organizations that will manage all of the members' health needs. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders talks about the changes.

This segment aired on March 1, 2018.

+Join the discussion
