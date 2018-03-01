CommonHealth
The Baker administration is launching an overhaul of MassHealth, the health insurance program that covers more than one in five state residents. Most MassHealth members will join one of 17 so-called accountable care organizations that will manage all of the members' health needs. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders talks about the changes.
This segment aired on March 1, 2018.
