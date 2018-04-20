CommonHealth
Support the news
Beth Israel, Lahey, Others Look To Merge To Compete With Partners HealthCare04:56Play
Some of the state's top hospitals, including Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, New England Baptist Center, Lahey Health, Mount Auburn and Anna Jacques, want to merge — to compete with the state's biggest healthcare operator in the state, Partners HealthCare.
For more on this issue, Commonwealth Magazine reporter Bruce Mohl, who's been covering the proposal, talked to Bob Oakes on Morning Edition.
This segment aired on April 20, 2018.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Support the news