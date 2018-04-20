Support the news

Beth Israel, Lahey, Others Look To Merge To Compete With Partners HealthCare04:56
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
April 20, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
An entrance to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. (Steven Senne/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
An entrance to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. (Steven Senne/AP)

Some of the state's top hospitals, including Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, New England Baptist Center, Lahey Health, Mount Auburn and Anna Jacques, want to merge — to compete with the state's biggest healthcare operator in the state, Partners HealthCare.

For more on this issue, Commonwealth Magazine reporter Bruce Mohl, who's been covering the proposal, talked to Bob Oakes on Morning Edition.

This segment aired on April 20, 2018.

Related:

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news