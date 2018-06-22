CommonHealth
Hospitals across the state are seeing a surge of opioid patients with infections or injuries. Many are still active users. Some are in recovery. All present dilemmas.
To help, the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association is out with what it says are the first statewide guidelines for hospitals on how to deal with this.
Dr. Steven Defossez, vice president for clinical integration at the group, joined Morning Edition to discuss the new guidelines.
This segment aired on June 22, 2018.
