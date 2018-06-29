Support the news

Following Study, Some Doctors Are Concerned Over Marijuana Use Among Young People In Mass.05:09
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
June 29, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

According to a new Department of Public Health study, 1 in 5 adults in Massachusetts reported using marijuana within the last 30 days.

State law required the survey before recreational marijuana becomes widely available.

Of the more than 3,000 adults surveyed, young adults reported the highest rates of pot consumption. About 50 percent of 18- to 25-year-old respondents said they used marijuana in the last month. Some medical professionals are concerned about this figure, warning that marijuana can have lasting effects on the brain as it develops.

Marc Nascarella, a toxicologist and the study's principal investigator for DPH, joined All Things Considered to discuss the study.

This segment aired on June 29, 2018.

Related:

Lisa Mullins Twitter Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news