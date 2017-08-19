Support the news

Body Weight And Romance — With Ashley C. Ford

August 19, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

It’s never easy to talk to our romantic partners about their bodies, especially when it’s about weight. The Sugars, along with the writer Ashley C. Ford, answer letters from people questioning their relationships because of major changes in their partners’ bodies.

New episodes of Dear Sugars are released weekly. Do you have a question for the Sugars? Email dearsugars@nytimes.com

Katherine Brewer Twitter Producer, Podcasts & New Programs
Katherine Brewer is a producer of podcasts and new programs at WBUR.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Dear Sugars

Support the news