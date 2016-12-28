close

Year In Review: Stories On Kindergarten Suspensions Pushed Mass. Schools To Alter Policies05:58

December 28, 2016
By Louise Kennedy and Peter Balonon-Rosen
Researchers say getting suspended from school — even once — hurts a student's chance of success for years afterward.

One of the most surprising stories we covered this year focused on suspensions in kindergarten.

To look back at these stories, Louise Kennedy, editor of our Edify team, and Peter Balonon-Rosen, who reported on kindergarten suspensions for WBUR earlier this year and is now a reporter for Indiana Public Broadcasting, joined Morning Edition.

