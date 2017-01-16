3 Massachusetts Universities Share In Federal Labor Grant

Three Massachusetts universities are sharing more than $500,000 in federal grants to support labor research and evaluation.

The U.S. Department of Labor grants will fund research and evaluation into topics that will provide insight into labor policies and programs for the benefit of the general public.

The department says the grants will help increase awareness and build the capacity of Americans to understand critical issues related to department programs, the labor force and the American worker.

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst received nearly $250,000 to analyze sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination in federal contracts.

Harvard College received nearly $188,000 to study the effects of electronic wage payments in Bangladesh.

Tufts University received almost $111,000 to look at the effect of performance pay on workers' physical and emotional health.