Hillary Clinton To Deliver Commencement Address At Wellesley, Her Alma Mater

Almost 50 years after giving the commencement address as a graduating senior, Hillary Clinton will return to her alma mater Wellesley College this spring to again deliver the commencement address at the women's liberal arts school.

News of Clinton's selection was reported Wednesday by the independent, student-run Wellesley News, and confirmed by Clinton aides on Twitter.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Clinton graduated from Wellesley with high honors in 1969 and was selected by her classmates to be the school's first ever student commencement speaker, according to the college. She also delivered the keynote speech at Wellesley's 1992 commencement.

Clinton secured 60 percent of the vote in Massachusetts with nearly 2 million ballots cast for the former secretary of state and first woman to earn an electoral college vote. Since losing the presidential election, Clinton has kept a fairly low profile though she did attend President Donald Trump's inauguration last month.

Wellesley's commencement ceremony is schedule for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 26 on the school's campus in Wellesley.