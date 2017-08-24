Reports of sexual abuse at private schools and boarding schools have been in the news with some frequency lately.

In response, the National Association of Independent Schools and the Association of Boarding Schools have put out recommendations for how to prevent these types of abuses from happening again.

Jetta Bernier, who leads Massachusetts Citizens for Children, an advocacy group for victims of child sex abuse in the state, helped write those recommendations as part of an 11-member task force. She joined Morning Edition.