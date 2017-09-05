Edify
A few hundred Harvard University students and faculty members rallied on the campus Tuesday against President Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
WBUR's Max Larkin joined WBUR's All Things Considered from Harvard to discuss reaction there and at other area colleges.
This segment aired on September 5, 2017.
