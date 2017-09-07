Support the news

September 07, 2017
As the start of school kicks off Thursday, Boston Public Schools Superintendent Tommy Chang joined Morning Edition to talk about running a tight ship on day one. He discusses busing, class offerings and the recent reversal of DACA and its potential impact on Boston students.

This segment aired on September 7, 2017.

