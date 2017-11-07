Edify
Support the news
Why The Higher Education Community Is Watching The MIT Suicide Case04:46Play
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court is considering whether MIT can be held liable for a student's suicide.
Martin Healy, chief legal counsel for the Massachusetts Bar Association, watched the oral arguments online Tuesday, and told us the case is being watched closely by the higher education community nationwide.
This segment aired on November 7, 2017.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Edify
Support the news