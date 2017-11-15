Edify
Support the news
Brookline Votes To Further Study New School Site04:23Play
The town of Brookline is holding off on deciding where to locate a badly-needed new elementary school. The town is short on land, and proposals, like taking seven acres of land from Pine Manor College, face resistance from neighbors.
While everyone agrees a new school is needed, there's no agreement on a suitable site.
Town Meeting voted Tuesday night to require further study before making any decisions.
WBUR's Max Larkin joined Morning Edition to talk about the meeting.
This segment aired on November 15, 2017.
Max Larkin Reporter
Max Larkin is a multimedia reporter for Edify, WBUR's education vertical.
+Join the discussion
Share
Support the news
Edify funding provided by Inversant, empowering families to invest in higher education.