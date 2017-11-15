The town of Brookline is holding off on deciding where to locate a badly-needed new elementary school. The town is short on land, and proposals, like taking seven acres of land from Pine Manor College, face resistance from neighbors.

While everyone agrees a new school is needed, there's no agreement on a suitable site.

Town Meeting voted Tuesday night to require further study before making any decisions.

WBUR's Max Larkin joined Morning Edition to talk about the meeting.