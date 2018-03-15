Support the news

Mass. High School Students Protest Gun Violence At State House
March 15, 2018
After meeting with legislators at the State House Wednesday, hundreds of Massachusetts teenagers are now waiting to see if their calls for stricter gun laws will lead to action.

WBUR's Carrie Jung reported for Morning Edition.

This segment aired on March 15, 2018.

