As the sale of Mount Ida College's Newton campus closed Wednesday, state senators said at a hearing that they may subpoena the president of the now-defunct school.

Several stakeholders in the deal between Mount Ida and the University of Massachusetts public school system appeared before a state Senate committee Wednesday to discuss what led to Mount Ida's decision to close.

Carmin Reiss, chair of Mount Ida's Board of Trustees, told legislators that Mount Ida's troubles began when it lost half its entering class in 2012 — a problem from which the 118-year-old college never recovered.

Students testified that they were given no warning of Mount Ida's financial troubles before its abrupt closure.

"And they were showing us the plans for expansions and what they were going to be building, new buildings," said Bridget Horrigan, who would have been a freshman at Mount Ida this fall. She toured the campus last October.

Reiss said that if the college had let on that it was in financial trouble, it would have set off a downward spiral. She said the board deeply regrets the disruption and pain caused by the closure.

The hearing before the Senate committee comes just one day after Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey approved the sale of Mount Ida's 74-acre campus to UMass Amherst. Over the past weekend, the college held its final graduation ceremony.