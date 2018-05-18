Edify
Support the news
Bentley University President Looks Back On Her Time At School, Says Farewell06:35Play
It's graduation weekend and many students will be saying their final goodbyes to schools where they've spent a lot of time, including one college president.
Bentley University President Gloria Larson sat down with Bob Oakes to talk about her time at Bentley, beginning with her proudest accomplishments, for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on May 18, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news