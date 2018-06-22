Edify
Support the news
Some Educators Look For Alternatives To MCAS04:54Play
The 20-year-old MCAS test for Massachusetts public school students is getting a makeover. By 2019, all students will take an updated MCAS test on a computer.
But as the state rolls out "MCAS 2.0," some education leaders are calling for a completely different way to evaluating student learning.
For more on the issue, Jack Schneider, who leads research for a consortium looking at new student assessments, joined Morning Edition.
This segment aired on June 22, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news