The 20-year-old MCAS test for Massachusetts public school students is getting a makeover. By 2019, all students will take an updated MCAS test on a computer.

But as the state rolls out "MCAS 2.0," some education leaders are calling for a completely different way to evaluating student learning.

For more on the issue, Jack Schneider, who leads research for a consortium looking at new student assessments, joined Morning Edition.