Support the news

Education Advocates Express Disappointment Over Legislature's Inaction On Funding05:38
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
August 01, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

One key issue left unaddressed by state lawmakers, as they wrapped up this year's formal sessions early Tuesday morning, is the question of minimum funding requirements for public schools.

The Legislature took no final action on updates to the formula used to determine how much state aid each school district needs.

A state commission has recommended updates based on economic changes, including the cost of health insurance, since the formula for determining school funding was first created.

 

For a better understanding of what happens now, Morning Edition checked in with Brockton superintendent of schools Kathleen Smith.

This segment aired on August 1, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news