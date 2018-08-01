One key issue left unaddressed by state lawmakers, as they wrapped up this year's formal sessions early Tuesday morning, is the question of minimum funding requirements for public schools.

The Legislature took no final action on updates to the formula used to determine how much state aid each school district needs.

A state commission has recommended updates based on economic changes, including the cost of health insurance, since the formula for determining school funding was first created.

For a better understanding of what happens now, Morning Edition checked in with Brockton superintendent of schools Kathleen Smith.