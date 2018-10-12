Starting on Monday, Harvard University will be in federal court, accused of unlawfully discriminating against Asian-American applicants on the basis of race.

Filings in the lawsuit have shed light on several features of Harvard's approach to admissions. Among them: the preference given to children of its alumni.

Critics say that practice tends to favor affluent white students, and that ending it could help make room at the school for students who have more to gain from a Harvard degree.

The intertwined histories of racial preference and of legacy preference date back a century, to a period during which a new cohort of students — many of them Jewish or immigrants — were vying impressively for space in American universities.

And so family histories were invoked in the service of aspiring "Harvard men." In 1935, for example, a young John F. Kennedy wrote in a brief admissions essay: "I have always wanted to go there, as I have felt that it is not just another college, but is a university with something definite to offer. Then too, I would like to go to the same college as my father."

Today, Harvard and most other elite American universities say they rely on legacy status in the same way that they use race or other student characteristics: as a means of fostering a healthy and diverse campus (and alumni) community.

In 2011, the college’s longtime dean of admissions, William Fitzsimmons, said that his office gives what he called a “tip” to students who had at least one parent who graduated from Harvard or Radcliffe, its former sister school.

Back then, Fitzsimmons said, about 12 or 13 percent of Harvard undergraduates were in that category.

The size and nature of that "tip" remained officially unclear. But that changed when a federal judge compelled Harvard to share six years of admissions data as part of this latest lawsuit. The expert analyses of that data, prepared by both parties in the lawsuit, disagree on many counts. But all suggest that legacy preference can make a considerable difference as one applies to Harvard.

Peter Arcidiacono, a Duke economist, was retained to analyze the data by Students For Fair Admissions (SFFA), the group that is suing Harvard. His 188-page report includes the finding that applicants with at least one parent who graduated from Harvard or Radcliffe were accepted at a rate of nearly 34 percent. That’s more than five times higher than the rate for non-legacies over the same six-year period: just 5.9 percent.

And that advantage would interact with other characteristics in Harvard's holistic admissions system. Under his model, Arcidiacono writes, "an Asian male who is not disadvantaged with a 25 percent chance of admission ... would see his probability of admission rise to 79 percent if he was a white legacy and 87 percent if he was a white double legacy" (meaning that both of his parents graduated from Harvard College).

In his competing analysis prepared for Harvard, Berkeley economist David Card finds that Asian-American applicants got a still greater advantage from "legacy" status than white students in the same category.

Lawrence Bacow speaks after being introduced Sunday as the 29th president of Harvard University. (Bill Sikes/AP)

School officials say the legacy gap can't be entirely attributed to deliberate weighting on the part of the school.

An analysis conducted by Harvard's own Office of Institutional Research found that "legacy" status conferred a 40-percentage point advantage of being accepted, but mainly for students already in the most desirable 20 or 30 percent of the applicant pool.

In an interview with Radio Boston earlier this year, Harvard's new president, Lawrence Bacow, said many "legacy" applicants are already there.

"Their applications tend to be well put-together," Bacow said. "They have deep knowledge of the institution. So it’s a self-selected pool, which, as a group, by almost any metric, looks very, very good relative to the broader applicant pool.”

Critics of the practice agree with Bacow — and say that, therefore, any policy of legacy preference amounts to a double advantage for already-privileged students.

The Arcidiacono analysis suggests that of around 4,500 American children of Harvard alumni who applied to the college in the six years under review, about 70 percent were white. In a Harvard Crimson survey of this year’s freshman class, nearly half of students with alumni parents reported that their families earn at least $500,000 a year.

That said, only around 60 percent of freshmen participated in that survey, and Harvard officials dispute its validity.