December 21, 2016: Hour 241:15

December 21, 2016
In hour two of Here & Now's Dec. 21, 2016 full broadcast, we speak with author John McHugo to follow the last century of Syrian history, and understand why a country that held so much promise as a secular Arab state fell into civil war. Also, we speak with disabilities activist Brittany Déjean about her advocacy work, and the wedding dance she shared with her quadriplegic father. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

