Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Isan, "Ship"

Talking Heads, "Psycho Killer"

Johhny Cash, "Man In Black"

Turning Machine, "Flipbook Oscilloscope"

Mokhov, "Halcyon Days"

Boris, "Farewell"

Amon Tobin, "El Wraith"

Amiina, "Lori"

Aesop Rock, "ZZZ Top"

Interpol, "Tidal Wave"

Helms, "The Kindness Of Automatic Doors"

Proem, "Deep Like Airlines"

Phillip Glass, "Opening"

Tame Impala, "The Elephant"

Isotope 217, "Meta Bass"

Beak, "Yatton"

Boards Of Canada, "Come To Dust"

Battle House, "White Wizard"