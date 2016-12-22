close

Berlin Christmas Market Reopens As Hunt For Attack Suspect Continues05:42

December 22, 2016Updated 12/22/2016 2:35 PM
The manhunt continues for the suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack. Authorities say they're looking for Anis Amri, a Tunisian.

The market reopened Thursday with new security and concrete barriers designed to stop vehicles from entering the area. Twelve people were killed when a truck drove through the market on Monday.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest from BBC Europe desk reporter Danny Aeberhard.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

