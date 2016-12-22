close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

December 22, 2016: Hour 141:05

Play
December 22, 2016
Share

In hour one of Here & Now's Dec. 22, 2016 full broadcast, we speak with Patrick and Linda Boyle, the parents of Joshua Boyle — who along with his wife Caitlan were kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2012 — about a recent video released by the Taliban-linked Haqqani network. Also, we speak with a historian about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's transformation from a "fairly normal, likable" person into one of the Middle East’s most notorious dictators. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.