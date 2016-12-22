Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

DJ Shadow, "Mongrel"

The Beach Boys, "Pet Sounds"

Jay Z, "Nickels and Dimes"

Elliot Smith, "Kiwi Maddog 20/20"

Submerse, "Fumes"

Beastie Boys, "Stink Bug"

Odessa, "Gather Round"

Deerhoof, "Tiny Bubbles"

The Ventures, "We Wish You A Merry Christmas"

Kevin Micka, "Under The Water"

Polvo, "Blues In Loss"

HorseLords, "Life Without Dead Time"

Meredith Wilson, “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas,” performed by Perry Como, with the Fontane sisters

Edward Pola and George Wyle, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” performed by Andy Williams

Bob Wells and Mel Torme, “The Christmas Song,” performed by Nat King Cole

Frank Loesser, “Baby it’s Cold Outside,” performed by Esther Williams and Ricardo Montalban

Frank Loesser, “Baby it’s Cold Outside,” performed by Idina Menzel and Michael Buble

Irving Berlin, “White Christmas,” performed by Bing Crosby

Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” performed by Judy Garland

Yo La Tengo, "Green Arrow"

Shigeto, "Lamp Lighting"

Miami Nights 1984, "Ocean Drive"

Geoglyphs, "Disappearing World"

Clark, "Absence"

The Cure, "Faith"