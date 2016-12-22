University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops made his first comments Wednesday on a 2014 restaurant surveillance video that shows running back Joe Mixon punching a woman in the face.

Mixon was charged with a misdemeanor but agreed to a plea of probation, counseling and community service and he still faces a lawsuit filed by the woman. After a season-long suspension, Mixon was allowed to return to the team and will be eligible to play in the Sooners' bowl game against Auburn.

Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami) for more.

Correction: An earlier version of this post's headline referred to the incident as domestic violence, however Mixon was charged with misdemeanor assault in 2014. The headline has been updated. We regret the error.