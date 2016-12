In hour one of Here & Now's Dec. 23, 2016 full broadcast, we look back at 2016's top science stories with the editor-in-chief of Scientific American. Also, we revisit host Jeremy Hobson's holiday edition of the Here & Now DJ Sessions — a conversation with his favorite childhood DJ from Champaign-Urbana, Illinois. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.