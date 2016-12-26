How Decades Of Struggle And Rejection Shaped Ascendant Author Nathan Hill

After years as a struggling writer, author Nathan Hill (@nathanreads) published his debut novel "The Nix" in August 2016. The book topped Entertainment Weekly’s list of the year's best, and both the New York Times and Washington Post named it a notable book of 2016.

Here & Now's Robin Young talked with Nix about the long road to publishing the book — and what keeps him grounded amid comparisons to Irving and Dickens — shortly after its release.