In hour one of Here & Now's Dec. 26, 2016 full broadcast, we learn about the national anthem controversy in India that's led to some citizens being arrested and assaulted. Also, we hear from Jenny Smith, the mother of Grayson Smith, who is fighting back against the cyberbullies that used a picture of her son as a cruel meme. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org , follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr