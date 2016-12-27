close

December 27, 2016: Hour 2

December 27, 2016
In hour two of Here & Now's Dec. 27, 2016 full broadcast, we revisit a conversation from June with the artist Christo about how an ambitious project he planned for decades finally came to fruition in 2016. Also, we'll review 2016's most notable headlines from the world of business and finance with Jill Schlesinger. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

