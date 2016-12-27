Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Dawn of MIDI, "Sinope"

Daedalus, "Pre-Munitions"

The Kinks, "Last Of The Steam Powered Trains"

Beat Conductor, "Marrakech"

Autolux, "Soft Scene"

Blue Oyster Cult, "Don't Fear The Reaper"

George Strait, "Christmas Cookies"

Thompson Twins, "Hold Me Now"

Evan Arch, "Embers"

Wax Stag, "Folk Rock"Tommy Guerrero, "Thank You MK"

Jay-Z, "Nickels and Dimes"

Rustie, "Green Language"

Seekae, "Snow Spectrum"

Troth, "Acorn Tone Peek"

MIA, "Paper Planes"

Tillbury, "Tenderloin"

DIIV, "Doused"

Joker, "Mario Ting"