December 28, 2016: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Dec. 28, 2016 full broadcast, we revisit the soundscapes of Yellowstone National Park in a conversation with audio archivist Jennifer Jerrett, whose job is preserving the national park's natural ambiance. Also, we review the year in space and take a look at what's in store for NASA in 2017. And, film critic Ty Burr joins the program to discuss films by Hollywood, about Hollywood.