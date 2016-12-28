Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Samiyam, "Pier 4"

Quantic, "Nordeste"

The Warbly Jets, "Alive"

Battles, "Inchworm"

Steve Reich, "Pulses"

Regal Degal, "Delicious"

Her Magic Wand, "Mistakes"

Dan the Automator, "Bang the Ball"

Tortoise, "Salt the Skies"

The Walkmen, "We've Been Had"

Abnormal, "12:34am"

Sonic Youth, "Navnelos"

Do Make Say Think, "Le Espalace"

Caural, "Camphor"

Kanye West, "Heard 'Em Say"

Bonobo, "Long Life"

Alarmist, "CGI Sky"

Defunkt, "Make Them Dance"

Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed “Good Morning," performed by Debbie Reynolds, Gene Kelly, and Donald O’Connor

Tom Waits, “This One’s From the Heart,” performed by Tom Waits and Crystal Gayle

Flying Lotus, "Parisian Goldfish"