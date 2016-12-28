close

Turkey And Russia Discuss Deal On Syria Cease-Fire

December 28, 2016
A Turkish news agency is reporting that Turkey and Russia have reached a proposal for a general cease-fire in Syria.

If the two critical players do reach an agreement, what does it mean for some of the opposition groups fighting inside Syria?
And what does it mean for Syrian president Bashar al-Assad — who's supported by Russia, but not by Turkey?

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti discusses with the BBC's Sebastian Usher (@sebusher).

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

