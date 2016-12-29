Remembering Debbie Reynolds, A Star Of Hollywood's Golden Age

Debbie Reynolds embodied the sunshine of postwar America on the screen as she matched steps with Gene Kelly in "Singin' in the Rain."

The actress and singer died Wednesday at age 84, one day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Richard Barrios, a musical film historian and author of "Dangerous Rhythm: Why Movie Musicals Matter," about Reynolds's life and career.

With reporting from The Associated Press