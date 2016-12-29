close

December 29, 2016: Hour 241:19

December 29, 2016
In hour two of Here & Now's Dec. 29, 2016 full broadcast, we speak with New York Times reporter Dan Barry, author of "The Boys in the Bunkhouse," about the story of several dozen developmentally disabled men who for more than 30 years ago were consigned to work in a turkey processing plant in a small Iowa town. Also, we talk with an automotive analyst about how car makers fared in 2016, and why self-driving cars played a big role. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.

