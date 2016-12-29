Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

The Bad Bad Not Good, "Hedron"

Bosnian Rainbows, "Turtleneck"

Duster, "Gold Dust"

Casio Kids, "Fot I hose"

The Gaslamp Killer, "Nissim"

Gold Panda, "Your Good Times Are Just Beginning"

Kaytadra, "Weight Off"

Broke For Free, "Beyond Dazed"

The Anonymous, "Hope To Meet You"

Autolux, "Here Comes Everyone"

Clams Casino, "Into The Fire"

Iambic, "Night Fall"

The Holy Drug Couple, "Counting Sailboats"

Julia Kent, "Tranportation"

Germany Germany, "1978"

The Replacements, "I Hate Music"

The Replacements, "Bastards of Young"

The Replacements, "Can't Hardly Wait"

The Replacements, "Alex Chilton"

The Replacements, "I Will Dare"

The Replacements, "Left of The Dial"

The Replacements, "Answering Machine"

The Replacements, "Valentine"

Dave Edmunds, "Trouble Boys," written by Billy Murray

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, "Stratus"

The Urinals, "Surfing The Shah"

Wax Stag, "Folk Rock"