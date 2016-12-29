close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Here & Now
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Here & Now Here & Now

Support the news

New Cease-Fire Scheduled In Syria

December 29, 2016
Share

The latest pause in fighting in Syria is slated to start at midnight Syria time in the U.S., and it's supposed to open the door to peace talks between the Syrian government and the rebels who have been trying to oust President Bashar al-Assad since 2011.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti checks in with the BBC's Lina Sinjab (@bbclinasinjab), who's in Beirut.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Here & Now or Explore Audio.