New Cease-Fire Scheduled In Syria

The latest pause in fighting in Syria is slated to start at midnight Syria time in the U.S., and it's supposed to open the door to peace talks between the Syrian government and the rebels who have been trying to oust President Bashar al-Assad since 2011.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti checks in with the BBC's Lina Sinjab (@bbclinasinjab), who's in Beirut.

Note: This BBC interview can be heard in the Here & Now podcast or with the WBUR app.