Inside New England's Largest Battery, And The Mountain It Calls Home

December 29, 2016
By Bruce Gellerman, WBUR
Inside the Northfield Mountain pumped storage hydroelectric station (Jesse Costa/WBUR)closemore
Inside the Northfield Mountain pumped storage hydroelectric station (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Battery technologies are the holy grail of renewable energy. The U.S. Department of Energy is funding research into several novel ways to store energy.

Batteries come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. The largest in New England, and once the world, was built 45 years ago and is still working. But it's hidden, on top and deep inside a mountain in north central Massachusetts.

Bruce Gellerman (@AudioBruce) from Here & Now contributor WBUR takes us on a tour of this enormous, and usually off limits, battery.

