December 30, 2016: Hour 2

In hour two of Here & Now's Dec. 30, 2016 full broadcast, we revisit our conversation with author John Elder Robison, who in his 2016 memoir documented having his emotions "switched on" after decades of Asperger's. Also, NPR TV critic Eric Deggans tells us about three shows he thinks you should steer clear of in 2017. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.