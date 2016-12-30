Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Chelsea Wolfe, "The Warden"

DIIV, "Doused"

Gil Evans, "Las Vegas Tango"

Triathalon, "Step Into The Dark"

The Ballet, "Too Much Time"

Inner Wave, "Wild"

Can, "Vitamin C"

Horse Lords, "Macaw"

Dougie MacLean, "Auld Lang Syne"

Ben Folds, "Hospital Song"

Alessandro Cortini, "LaGaurdia"

Vinyl Williams, "World Soul"

Kodak To Graph, "Desolation Wilderness"

Cloud Becomes Your Hand, "Bridge of Ignorance Returns"

Demotic, "Les Demons Des Haus"

Disapears, "Replicate"

Donovan, "Mellow Yellow"

Buzzcocks, "Why Can't I Touch It?"

Aesop Rock, "ZZZ Top"