President Vladimir Putin said Friday he will not carry out a tit-for-tat expulsion of American diplomats after the U.S. said yesterday it would kick Russian diplomats out because of alleged Russian hacking of the American election.

Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti checks in with the BBC's Oleg Boldyrev, who is in Moscow.

