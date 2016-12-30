close

Concerned About Trump, Some Transgender Americans Are Rushing To Change Their Names

December 30, 2016
By Karen Shakerdge, WXXI
A Rochester, N.Y., native sits on his porch right before going to a name and gender change legal clinic hosted by the Empire Justice Center. (Karen Shakerdge/WXXI)

President-elect Donald Trump’s election is inspiring some transgender people to take care of some very important paperwork.

Under the Obama administration it became easier to change your gender and legal name on documents like passports. But now, people are worried that it will become harder under the new administration.

As Karen Shakerdge (@karenshakerdge) from WXXI in Rochester, New York reports, hundreds of attorneys across the country have volunteered to help people file applications.

