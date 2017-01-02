Irish Startups Attracting U.S. Investment Dollars

Support the news
Ireland is a well-known destination for multinational companies — more than 700 U.S. corporations have a presence there, including Facebook and Google.
But Ireland also has a burgeoning startup scene that’s beginning to attract American investors, especially from agriculture states. St. Louis Public Radio’s Maria Altman (@radioaltman) recently traveled to Ireland with an Ag delegation from St. Louis to get a firsthand look at Irish innovation.
