Irish Startups Attracting U.S. Investment Dollars

January 02, 2017
By Maria Altman, St. Louis Public Radio
Ireland is a well-known destination for multinational companies — more than 700 U.S. corporations have a presence there, including Facebook and Google.

But Ireland also has a burgeoning startup scene that’s beginning to attract American investors, especially from agriculture states. St. Louis Public Radio’s Maria Altman (@radioaltman) recently traveled to Ireland with an Ag delegation from St. Louis to get a firsthand look at Irish innovation.

