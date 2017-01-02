January 2, 2017: Hour 1

In hour one of Here & Now's Jan. 2, 2017 full broadcast, we speak with reporter Dale Maharidge, who along with photographer Matt Black took a look at America's working poor for a new article in Smithsonian Magazine. Also, we talk with Arizona Republic reporter Craig Harris about a recent investigation that found that, almost two decades later, the Navajo Nation has little to show for the more than $1 billion it accepted from a federal program to build houses. You can read and hear more at hereandnow.org, follow us on Twitter and join the conversation on Facebook and Tumblr.