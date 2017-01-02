Music From The Show

Note: If you like what you hear, check out our "Best Music Interludes" playlist on Spotify, curated by our technical directors. Spotify is free to use but requires a login. See more of our music lists here.

Trans Am, "Night Shift"

A Minor Forest, "Ed Is 50"

Yo La Tengo, "Return To Hot Chicken"

Ash Black Buffalo, "Buho"

Leapling, "Crooked"

Hakon Stene, "Prelude For HS"

Outkast, "Liberation"

Kim Hiorthoy, "The Woods"

The Mercury Program, "Saint Rose"

Broken Social Scene, "Shampoo Suicide"

Blondes, "Wine"

The Drums, "Wild Geese"

Dr.Dre, "Xxplosive"

DuckTails, "Krumme Lanke"

Dirty Beaches, "Paris"

Aphex Twin, "Prouduk 29 [101]"

Clark, "Winter Linn"

Caribou, "Mars"

Parquet Courts, "She's Rollin"